Hourly

Terminal B Hourly Parking

This lot is closest to Terminal B

$2 per 1/2 hour for each half-hour or part thereof

Maximum = $29/day

Convenient parking is available close to the terminals and is the best place to park when picking up passengers. Shuttle service is not provided from the Hourly B lot.

Terminal B is designed for short stays. If you are parking for more than a few hours, the parking garage ($18/day) or the daily lot ($12/day) are recommended, unless you are willing to pay more to be close to Terminal B.