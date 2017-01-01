Parking
Explore your parking options.
Terminal B Hourly Parking
- This lot is closest to Terminal B
- $2 per 1/2 hour for each half-hour or part thereof
- Maximum = $29/day
Convenient parking is available close to the terminals and is the best place to park when picking up passengers. Shuttle service is not provided from the Hourly B lot.
Terminal B is designed for short stays. If you are parking for more than a few hours, the parking garage ($18/day) or the daily lot ($12/day) are recommended, unless you are willing to pay more to be close to Terminal B.
Parking Garage - Terminals A & B
- Covered parking for Terminals A & B is available in the garage
- $2 per 1/2 hour for each half hour or part thereof
- $18/day maximum
- The pedestrian bridge from the garage to Terminal A is on the 3rd floor of the garage
- The pedestrian bridge from the garage to Terminal B is on the 5th floor of the garage
- All parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not available.
DAILY Lot- Terminals A & B
The Daily Lot is located prior to the entrance to the garage on Airport Boulevard.
- $2 per 1/2 hour for each half hour or part thereof
- $12/day maximum
- Shuttle service provided at 8-10 minute intervals
- All parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.Reservations are not available.
All parking at Sacramento International Airport is available on a first-come, first-served basis. If a lot fills and closes, customers must select an alternate lot and pay the posted rate. Please arrive early to allow time to park in an alternate lot if necessary.
Economy Parking Lot
- $2 per 1/2 hour for each half hour or part thereof
- $10/day maximum
- Shuttle service provided at 15-20 minute intervals.
- May fill to capacity during peak travel times
- All parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not available.
The Economy Lot at Sacramento International Airport is the least-expensive parking option at the airport. It fills to capacity and closes during holidays and summer weekends. It differs from the other parking options in several ways.
- It is the farthest lot from the terminals and there is no walking path
- Shuttle service arrives every 20 minutes. It can take 45 minutes from the time you park until the time you arrive at the terminal.
Tips for Parking
Airport Shuttles
The airport provides free shuttle service at both terminals 24 hours day to and from the rental car terminal, the Daily Lot, and the Economy Lot. The rental car shuttles pick up and drop off by specific terminals. If you are waiting at the rental car facility, please check to make sure you have the correct bus for the airline you need to be dropped off at. You can find a list of airlines and what terminal they are in here.
At Terminal B, airport shuttles drop off and pick up passengers at the east entrance of the first level (baggage claim) outside doors 3 & 4. See the Ground Transportation map for the specific location. To check in, passengers should take an elevator or escalator to the second level ticket counters.
Dead Batteries/Lost Cars
For assistance with dead batteries or locating your vehicle in an airport lot or the garage, call (916) 874.0825.
Directional Videos
Sacramento International Airport has videos on airport parking. You can view them on the airport's YouTube channel.
Disabled Services
Persons with disabilities with a valid disabled license plate or placard may park in designated spaces in any lot at the posted rate. Shuttle buses are lift-equipped. However,shuttle bus service is not provided in the hourly parking area and garage.
Electric Vehicle Charging
Electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations are available in the parking garage, the Daily Lot and the Free Waiting Area. Look for signage to the charging stations.
Two Level 2 electrical vehicle charging stations are available on each floor of the garage near the Terminal A elevators. Four Level 2 chargers are available in the Daily Lot in addition to one paddle charging unit for older model Toyota RAV4 and related electrical vehicles.
There are twelve Level 1 electrical vehicle charging stations available near the Terminal B elevators. There are two charging stations on floors 2, 3, 4 and 6 and four charging stations, including two in handicapped parking spaces, on the 5th floor.
EV chargers and their designated spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Use of charging stations is free. Standard parking fees apply.
SMUD operates a DC Fast Charger and two Level 2 electrical vehicle charging stations in the Free Waiting Area. There is a fee for this service.
Full (Closed) Lots
Airport parking facilities are subject to filling and closing without notice. This is most likely to happen at the parking garage and the Economy Lot.
When the Economy Lot fills to capacity and closes, customers are directed to park in the Daily Lot, which is the next least expensive lot, and to pay the posted rate.
Closures are temporary. You can check availability of parking on the airport parking map.
Long Term Parking
Need to park more than a day or two? All of the paid lots at Sacramento International Airport are available for extended trips. The Daily Lot is $12 per day and the Economy Lot is $10 per day. If you plan to be away for more than three weeks, please call 916.874.0825.
Oversized Vehicles
Vehicles more than 21 feet long are charged double the posted rates. Vertical clearance in the parking garage is 8 feet 2 inches.
Payment
Airport lots accept cash and credit and debit cards. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are accepted credit cards. The fastest way to exit is to use unattended payment lanes that accept credit and debit cards. There is one parking lot attendant on duty at all lots on a 24-hour basis to accept cash.
Security
Remove all valuable items from your vehicle and secure your vehicle before heading to the terminal.